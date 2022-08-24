Mercedes AMG EQS 53 performance EV launched in India. Check specs, price

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 is its most capable battery-powered offering and is now the second EV from the brand in India, after EQC.

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday officially launched the AMG EQS 53 performance electric vehicle (EV) at ₹2.45 crore (ex showroom), making it India's most expensive EV at present . The Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 is the first electric car from the company under its performance lineup of vehicles and was introduced to global markets last year. It now is the second all-electric offering from Mercedes in India after the EQC while the EQS 580 will be brought in via the CKD route later this year.

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 sits pretty on stage at its India launch event.

In many ways, the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 sits at the pinnacle of the company's vision to go electric and yet offer the much-acclaimed performance of AMG technology. The EQS is based on the flagship S-Class sedan but also boasts of much that sets it apart. And within the EQS framework, the AMG EQS 53 wears the crown and is developed with the stated objective of having a zero-emission vehicle that still performs to impress while also offering the luxury that defines Mercedes brand.

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 design highlights:

The AMG EQS 53 has a silhouette that is largely similar to the EQS 580 that is coming later this year. But look closer and there are enough to show that this is indeed an AMG.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53: Dimensions Length 5,223 mm Width 1,926 mm Height 1,515 mm Wheelbase 3,210 mm Cargo space 610 litres

A front bonnet that overlaps the wings, the vertical struts on the AMG specific Black Panel grille, the front splitter in high gloss black with gloss trim, digital LED head light with 1.3 million pixels per light, the 21-inch alloys with low rolling resistance, flush door handles that pop out on approach, a flush tail gate with LED lamps in 3D helix design, star badge on the tailgate, all go on to underline the sophisticated styling language on the model.

A look at the side and rear profile of Mercedes AMG EQS 63.

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 cabin highlights:

The biggest highlight of the cabin of the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 is its 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen with Gorilla glass that offers 3D maps, in-car gaming functionality, feed from the cameras and more, all powered by AI or artificial intelligence.

A look at the dashboard layout inside Mercedes AMG EQS 53. Do note that the India-spec model would have a right-hand drive set up.

Since this is an AMG, the model gets AMG-specific steering wheel with a flattened bottom, comfort seats in nappa leather, MBUX rear seat tablet, Energizing Air Control Plus with HEPA filter, Burmester 3D surround system with 15 speakers and 710 watts, active ambient lighting, among others.

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 range and performance highlights:

The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 gets a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery and supports fast charge option of up to 200 kWh. The WLTP range of AMG EQS 53 is up to 580 kms in ideal conditions.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 - Performance highlights Max Power 762 hp Max Torque 1020 Nm 0-100 kmph 3.4 seconds Max Speed 250 kmph Battery 107.8 kWh Max DC charging power 200 kW Range (WLTP) Up to 586 kms

In terms of sheer performance, the AMG EQS 53 stays true to the brand's legacy. There is 762 hp for the taking and a total of 1,020 Nm of max torque. This allows the AMG EQS 53 to fire from zero to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 rivals:

While the AMG EQS 53 is pricier than any other EV on Indian roads at present, it does lock horns against the likes of Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Audi RS e-tron.

