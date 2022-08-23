HT Auto
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 seeks to establish itself as the EV that brings the best of Mercedes heritage and marries it to the best of electric power.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 19:51 PM
Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury car maker to introduce an all-electric model in the Indian automotive market. But while the EQC was a brave foray into a yet-to-be-tested world of luxury electric power here, it has since had to fend off competition from a number of rivals like Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Volvo. Brought in via the import route, the company claims all EQC units have been reserved thus far and it is this response that has emboldened Mercedes-Benz India to now bring in a tag team partner in the form of the EQS flagship luxury sedan. To start proceedings, the AMG EQS 53 performance luxury sedan will be officially launched on Wednesday with the EQS 580 brought in via CKD route following around the festive period.

The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 isn't the first performance EV to touch down on Indian shores. Audi had launched its e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT last year. But the AMG EQS is making some very bold promises, both in terms of performance and in terms of sheer opulence.

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 performance highlights:

Purists and hardcore fans of performance vehicles often doubt the capabilities of battery power but the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 is touted as just the right offering to shut and shunt the doubt casters. The total power output figure on the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 is at around 658 hp but it goes up further still to around 751 hp with the Dynamic Plus package. The max torque figure is at a 950 Nm. This allows the AMG EQS 53 boast an incredible 0-100 kmph time of just 3.8 seconds.

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 battery and range:

While speed and agility are still good for bragging rights, EVs depend on the battery within for inherent strengths. In this regard, the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 gets a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery which supports charging speeds of up to 200 kW. And if not pushing the car to its limits in the Sport and Sport+ modes, the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 claims to even last the distance and can go up to 360 kms before needing to be plugged back in. In the real world, expect this figure to be somewhere in the region of 310 kms to 320 kms.

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 rivals:

Once officially launched, Mercedes AMG EQS 53 will lock horns against the likes of Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Mercedes AMG EQS expected price:

The Audi RS e-tron GT starts at around 1.66 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. The Porsche Taycan pricing starts at 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). The Mercedes AMG EQS, therefore, could be priced at around 1.80 crore because it would seek to establish itself as the pinnacle in performance EV category while the CKD EQS 580 would eventually become the more affordable option.

 

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 19:51 PM IST
TAGS: AMG EQS 53 Mercedes AMG EQS 53
