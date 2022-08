Mercedes AMG EQS 53 launched in India: First Look

Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG EQS 53, its second electric car in India after the EQC. At a price of ₹ 2.45 crore, the AMG EQS 53 is the most expensive electric vehicle in the country. It also offers 586 kms of range, one of the highest offered by any EVs in India currently. Here is a first look.