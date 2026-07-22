Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV launching tomorrow in India, what to expect?

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is set to expand its performance portfolio in India with the launch of the new AMG E 53 on July 23. The performance variant of the latest-gen E-Class made its global debut in March 2024 and will arrive in the Indian market tomorrow. Here’s everything you can expect from the performance version of the E-Class sedan:

Mercedes-Benz will launch the AMG E 53 in India on July 23 with a 585hp PHEV powertrain, AMG-specific upgrades, premium features, expected ₹ 2-2.2 crore pricing, rivalling BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid: Powertrain and performance

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG E 53 adopts a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain, unlike its predecessor, which featured a 48V mild-hybrid system. It is still powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine, working in tandem with an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid system is supported by a 21.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a claimed electric-only driving range of over 100 km. The Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV produces a combined peak power output of 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque, with power delivered to all four wheels through Mercedes-AMG's 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. Additionally, the transmission duties are fulfilled by a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid: Mechanical enhancements

Buyers opting for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package benefit from a temporary power increase to 612 hp when Race Start mode is activated, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 280 kmph.

Compared to the standard Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the AMG E 53 receives several performance-oriented upgrades, including additional chassis bracing at both the front and rear, an 11 mm wider front track, and an adaptive suspension with Comfort, Sport and Sport+ driving modes. The braking system has also been recalibrated to integrate more effectively with the hybrid system's regenerative braking functionality.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid: Exterior design

The AMG E 53 distinguishes itself from the standard E-Class through several exclusive styling elements. At the front, it features an illuminated AMG-specific grille, a redesigned bumper with larger air intakes, and front fenders widened by 11 mm on each side. It also rides on uniquely designed alloy wheels.

At the rear, the performance sedan gets a boot-lid spoiler, a revised bumper incorporating a black diffuser, and quad round exhaust outlets.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid: Interior and features

The Mercedes-AMG E 53's interior comes equipped with AMG sports seats with electric adjustment for the front occupants and an AMG-specific steering wheel.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 is equipped with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 14.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. Customers overseas can also opt for the Mercedes Superscreen, which adds a dedicated display for the front passenger, although its availability for the Indian-spec model is yet to be confirmed. Not only that, but the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid boasts a Burmester audio system, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, and a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, among others.

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Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid: Rivals

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 will compete with performance sedans upon its launch, including the BMW M5 and the Porsche Panamera. The BMW M5 is currently priced at ₹2.11 crore (ex-showroom), while the Porsche Panamera starts at ₹1.79 crore (ex-showroom) before optional extras.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid: Expected price

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 is expected to be priced between ₹2 crore and ₹2.2 crore (ex-showroom).

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