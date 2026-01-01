|Engine
|2999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG E53 PHEV Racing Edition, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹1.69 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG E53 PHEV offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG E53 PHEV Racing Edition is available in 7 colour options: Graphite Grey Metallic, High Tech Silver, Nautic Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Polar White, Velvet Brown, Verde Silver Metallic.
The AMG E53 PHEV Racing Edition is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.
In the AMG E53 PHEV's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Ghibli priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.92 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr.
The AMG E53 PHEV Racing Edition has Average Speed, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heads Up Display (HUD), Central Locking, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Body-Coloured Bumpers and Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs).