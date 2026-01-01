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AMG E53 PHEVPriceSpecifications
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.66 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG E53 PHEV specs and features

AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition

AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition Prices

The AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹1.66 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition Mileage

All variants of the AMG E53 PHEV offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition Colours

The AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition is available in 7 colour options: Graphite Grey Metallic, High Tech Silver, Nautic Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Polar White, Velvet Brown, Verde Silver Metallic.

AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition Engine and Transmission

The AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG E53 PHEV's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Ghibli priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.92 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr.

AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition Specs & Features

The AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition has Average Speed, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heads Up Display (HUD), Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition Price

AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition

₹1.66 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,45,00,000
RTO
15,04,000
Insurance
5,90,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,95,108
EMI@3,56,694/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
21.2 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Charging Time
20 Minutes (10-80 % : 20 mins, 60 kW charger)
Engine
2999 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
280 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Front Tyres
20"
Wheels
Alloy
Rear Tyres
20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4965 mm
Wheelbase
1472 mm
Kerb Weight
2390 kg
Height
1472 mm
Width
2065 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
370 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Seater
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioner

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable ORVMs

Lighting

Cabin Lamps
Multi Color

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition EMI
EMI3,21,024 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,49,35,597
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,49,35,597
Interest Amount
43,25,857
Payable Amount
1,92,61,454

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV other Variants

AMG E53 PHEV Racing Edition

₹1.69 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,00,000
RTO
15,34,000
Insurance
6,02,176
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,69,36,676
EMI@3,64,035/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Alternatives

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
AMG E53 PHEVvsGhibli
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
AMG E53 PHEVvsEQS
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
+3
AMG E53 PHEVvsA8 L
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
AMG E53 PHEVvsi5

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