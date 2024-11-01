What is the on-road price of Volvo EX40 in Hyderabad? The on-road price of Volvo EX40 Plus in Hyderabad is Rs. 67.20 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo EX40 in Hyderabad? The RTO charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 8.66 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Hyderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Hyderabad is Rs. 1.36 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volvo EX40 in Hyderabad? The insurance charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Hyderabad are Rs. 2.43 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.