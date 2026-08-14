5 EVs I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving

With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.

Long-distance highway touring has long been dominated by diesel SUVs. However, with the shrinking share of the diesel passenger vehicle market in India amid the tightening emission norms and rising cost of ownership, many consumers who love to hit the roads for long trips have started exploring electric cars. While the diesel SUVs have been known for their effortless torque, high fuel economy and massive tank range, the electric vehicles offer significantly less cost of ownership, a near-silent cabin experience, instant overtaking power and unmatched high-speed stability.

Fuelling this transition is the rising number of electric cars with high range on offer per charging cycle, improved battery technology and reliability, and an expanding EV charging network. With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.

Here are the five electric cars I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving.