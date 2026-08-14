5 EVs I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving
With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.
Long-distance highway touring has long been dominated by diesel SUVs. However, with the shrinking share of the diesel passenger vehicle market in India amid the tightening emission norms and rising cost of ownership, many consumers who love to hit the roads for long trips have started exploring electric cars. While the diesel SUVs have been known for their effortless torque, high fuel economy and massive tank range, the electric vehicles offer significantly less cost of ownership, a near-silent cabin experience, instant overtaking power and unmatched high-speed stability.
Fuelling this transition is the rising number of electric cars with high range on offer per charging cycle, improved battery technology and reliability, and an expanding EV charging network. With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.
Here are the five electric cars I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving.
The Mahindra BE 6 comes with a futuristic tank-like road presence. Built on a dedicated born-electric platform, its massive 79 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed range of up to 683 km. Combined with a potent 286 bhp motor, the BE 6 is capable of effortlessly gliding past multi-axle trucks on the highways without the transmission lag of a diesel automatic.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be easily dubbed as a long-distance luxury cruiser that can be compared with diesel SUVs like the Jeep Meridian or BMW X1. It offers the ultimate step up in terms of refinement from a diesel SUV. The Ioniq 5 gets an ultra-advanced 800V architecture, meaning it can juice up from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes at a high-speed DC charger. The exceptionally long wheelbase translates to elite straight-line high-speed stability, making 600 km day trips feel entirely effortless.
Tata Harrier EV is not just another electric SUV, but a rugged all-weather tourer. This EV is built for drivers who love the commanding driving position and rough-road capability of a Tata Safari or Mahindra Scorpio N. The Tata Harrier EV is the perfect direct swap of the aforementioned diesel SUVs. Built on the rugged acti.ev architecture, the Harrier EV gets an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) electric drivetrain, offering superior wet-weather grip and highway stability compared to standard front-wheel-drive diesel SUVs. Furthermore, it boasts a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.
The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is the automaker's flagship electric crossover, promising an EV choice to those who seek to upgrade from mid-sized diesel SUVs like the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos. Packing a large 61 kWh battery, the EV claims a robust highway range of 543 km. Blended with Maruti Suzuki's reliable service network and an optional AWD system, the e Vitara is a highly practical and stress-free highway hitter.
The BYD Atto 3 is unique in shape and design compared to the boxy SUVs. The aerodynamics playe crucial role for this EV at 100-120 kmph. This aerodynamic design helps the Atto 3 cut through the air like a knife, helping it to preserve the battery charge level. Powered by a 60.48 kWh ultra-safe, durable Blade series battery, the BYD Atto 3 delivers one of the most reliable real-world highway ranges in its class, easily pushing 400+ km per charge.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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