What is the on-road price of Volvo EX40 in Kochi? The on-road price of Volvo EX40 Plus in Kochi is Rs. 58.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo EX40 in Kochi? The RTO charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Kochi amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Kochi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Kochi is Rs. 1.19 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volvo EX40 in Kochi? The insurance charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Kochi are Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.