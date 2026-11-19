According to recent reports from players experiencing the first gameplay of GTA 6, running out of fuel is now possible while driving around in Grand Theft Auto VI. The latest addition to Rockstar Games' popular franchise brings fuel consumption into its open-world driving experience, requiring players to keep an eye on their vehicle's range. However, the system has been designed to ensure that stopping for fuel does not take too much time away from the action.

Sports cars have a shorter fuel range

The fuel consumption rate even varies depending on the vehicle being driven. A test conducted by Kotaku found that the Banshee sports car ran out of fuel after 18 minutes and 31 seconds of driving. A large, older pickup truck managed considerably more, taking 29 minutes and eight seconds to empty its tank.

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The difference reflects how different vehicles behave in the game, with faster cars consuming fuel at a higher rate. Despite the variation, players should be able to cross Leonida, the fictional US state based on Florida, approximately twice on a full tank. The distance between fuel stops is therefore unlikely to become a regular concern during normal gameplay.

Refuelling takes 10 seconds

Players do not have to spend several minutes at a petrol station to get their vehicles moving again. The refuelling process is handled through a cutscene that lasts approximately 10 seconds. This keeps the interruption relatively short compared to an actual stop at a fuel station.

There are also plenty of petrol stations distributed across Leonida. The game provides warnings when a vehicle's tank drops to half its capacity and again when it approaches empty. Its navigation system can also direct players to the nearest petrol station when a refill is needed.

EVs need charging stops too

The fuel requirement extends beyond conventional petrol-powered vehicles. GTA 6 features electric cars that need to be recharged at designated charging stations spread across the map.

The addition brings another consideration to the game's driving experience, particularly for players who spend long periods exploring Leonida in different vehicles. It could also create some unexpected situations during police pursuits. Running low on fuel while trying to escape law enforcement could leave players scrambling to find another vehicle or a nearby petrol station.

Source: Kotaku

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