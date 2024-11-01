What is the on-road price of Volvo EX40 in Chennai? The on-road price of Volvo EX40 Plus in Chennai is Rs. 58.80 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo EX40 in Chennai? The RTO charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Chennai amount to Rs. 26,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Chennai is Rs. 1.19 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volvo EX40 in Chennai? The insurance charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Chennai are Rs. 2.43 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.