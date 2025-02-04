What is the on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB in Kochi? The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kochi is Rs. 53.81 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Kochi? The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kochi amount to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Kochi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Kochi is Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Kochi? The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kochi are Rs. 2.11 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.