5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from a Mahindra XUV500
- These five SUVs offer stronger performance, luxury, hybrid efficiency, electric technology, and capability for Mahindra XUV500 owners planning a meaningful upgrade.
The Mahindra XUV500 was one of the SUVs that changed buyer expectations in India. It offered seven seats, a powerful diesel engine, premium features, and road-trip comfort at a competitive price. Even years after it was discontinued, many XUV500 owners still value its combination of performance and practicality.
For someone looking to upgrade from an XUV500 today, the ideal replacement should deliver a noticeable improvement in refinement, technology, comfort, or performance rather than just being newer. The choices below cover different directions an XUV500 owner could take, from a direct modern successor to a body-on-frame SUV, a luxury hybrid, a premium electric SUV, and an imported crossover.
Mahindra XUV 7XO
The most logical upgrade is the Mahindra XUV 7XO, which builds on the strengths that made the XUV500 popular in the first place. It offers a much more premium cabin, advanced driver-assistance systems, triple-screen technology, and improved ride quality, while retaining the option of a diesel engine and three-row practicality.
Prices for the XUV 7XO start at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm, and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 182 bhp and up to 450 Nm. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are offered, and select diesel variants are available with all-wheel drive.
Toyota Fortuner Legender
For XUV500 owners who want a tougher, more capable SUV with a stronger road presence, the Toyota Fortuner Legender remains one of the most desirable upgrades in the segment. Its ladder-frame construction, proven reliability, and strong resale value make it a long-term ownership proposition.
The Fortuner Legender is priced from ₹42.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It also offers four-wheel-drive capability for buyers who frequently travel off-road or in difficult terrain.
Honda ZR-V
The Honda ZR-V is a more understated but highly refined upgrade for buyers who no longer need a large seven-seater. It focuses on comfort, cabin quality, driving manners, and hybrid efficiency, making it an excellent urban and highway companion.
The Honda ZR-V is one of the most recent launches in the Indian market and is priced from ₹47 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain producing around 181 bhp, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission.
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail
If the goal is to move into the luxury segment without giving up SUV practicality, the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is a compelling option. It combines hybrid efficiency with premium build quality, excellent refinement, and a feature-rich cabin.
The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail starts at ₹71.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 243 bhp, and comes with an e-CVT automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The Overtrail variant also adds adventure-oriented styling and enhanced versatility.
BMW iX1 LWB
For buyers ready to make the switch to electric mobility, the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase offers a significant leap in technology and sophistication. The longer wheelbase improves rear-seat comfort, while the electric drivetrain delivers the instant performance that many former diesel SUV owners appreciate.
The BMW iX1 LWB is priced from ₹52.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a single electric motor producing 201 bhp and 250 Nm, driving the front wheels through a single-speed automatic transmission. The SUV also offers a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a full charge.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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