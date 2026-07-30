5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from a Mahindra XUV500

For someone looking to upgrade from an XUV500 today, the ideal replacement should deliver a noticeable improvement in refinement, technology, comfort, or performance rather than just being newer. The choices below cover different directions an XUV500 owner could take, from a direct modern successor to a body-on-frame SUV, a luxury hybrid, a premium electric SUV, and an imported crossover.

The Mahindra XUV500 was one of the SUVs that changed buyer expectations in India. It offered seven seats, a powerful diesel engine, premium features, and road-trip comfort at a competitive price. Even years after it was discontinued, many XUV500 owners still value its combination of performance and practicality.

1 Mahindra XUV 7XO Mahindra XUV 7XO EMI starting at just ₹17,900/ month Check Eligibility The most logical upgrade is the Mahindra XUV 7XO, which builds on the strengths that made the XUV500 popular in the first place. It offers a much more premium cabin, advanced driver-assistance systems, triple-screen technology, and improved ride quality, while retaining the option of a diesel engine and three-row practicality. Prices for the XUV 7XO start at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm, and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 182 bhp and up to 450 Nm. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are offered, and select diesel variants are available with all-wheel drive.

2 Toyota Fortuner Legender Toyota Fortuner Legender EMI starting at just ₹54,400/ month Check Eligibility For XUV500 owners who want a tougher, more capable SUV with a stronger road presence, the Toyota Fortuner Legender remains one of the most desirable upgrades in the segment. Its ladder-frame construction, proven reliability, and strong resale value make it a long-term ownership proposition. The Fortuner Legender is priced from ₹42.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It also offers four-wheel-drive capability for buyers who frequently travel off-road or in difficult terrain.

3 Honda ZR-V Honda ZR-V EMI starting at just ₹62,800/ month Check Eligibility The Honda ZR-V is a more understated but highly refined upgrade for buyers who no longer need a large seven-seater. It focuses on comfort, cabin quality, driving manners, and hybrid efficiency, making it an excellent urban and highway companion. The Honda ZR-V is one of the most recent launches in the Indian market and is priced from ₹47 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain producing around 181 bhp, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission.

4 Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Lexus NX EMI starting at just ₹87,100/ month Check Eligibility If the goal is to move into the luxury segment without giving up SUV practicality, the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is a compelling option. It combines hybrid efficiency with premium build quality, excellent refinement, and a feature-rich cabin. The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail starts at ₹71.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 243 bhp, and comes with an e-CVT automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The Overtrail variant also adds adventure-oriented styling and enhanced versatility.

5 BMW iX1 LWB BMW iX1 LWB EMI starting at just ₹64,100/ month Check Eligibility For buyers ready to make the switch to electric mobility, the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase offers a significant leap in technology and sophistication. The longer wheelbase improves rear-seat comfort, while the electric drivetrain delivers the instant performance that many former diesel SUV owners appreciate. The BMW iX1 LWB is priced from ₹52.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a single electric motor producing 201 bhp and 250 Nm, driving the front wheels through a single-speed automatic transmission. The SUV also offers a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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