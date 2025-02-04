What is the on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB in Pune? The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Pune is Rs. 51.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Pune? The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Pune amount to Rs. 25,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Pune is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Pune? The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Pune are Rs. 2.16 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.