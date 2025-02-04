BMW iX1 LWB on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 54.22 Lakhs.
BMW iX1 LWB on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW iX1 LWB is mainly compared to Hyundai Ioniq 5 which starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Volvo EX40 which starts at Rs. 56.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and BYD Sealion 7 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport ₹ 54.22 Lakhs