What is the on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Ahmedabad is Rs. 54.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 3.05 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Ahmedabad is Rs. 1.10 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Ahmedabad? The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Ahmedabad are Rs. 2.16 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.