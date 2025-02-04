What is the on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB in Mumbai? The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Mumbai is Rs. 51.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Mumbai? The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Mumbai amount to Rs. 25,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Mumbai is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Mumbai? The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Mumbai are Rs. 2.16 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.