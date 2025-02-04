What is the on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB in Lucknow? The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Lucknow is Rs. 51.36 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Lucknow? The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Lucknow amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Lucknow? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Lucknow is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Lucknow? The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Lucknow are Rs. 2.11 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.