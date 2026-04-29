5 most affordable SUVs in India with turbo-petrol engine, I would pick

If you are looking for affordable SUVs with a turbocharged petrol engine, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top 5 options.

Suddenly, Indian car buyers have started showing growing interest in turbocharged petrol engines while selecting new passenger vehicles. The turbocharged petrol engines might be costlier to maintain compared to their naturally aspirated counterparts, but they do offer stronger performance and, in some cases, are even more fuel efficient than their naturally aspirated counterparts. So, in a nutshell, the turbocharged petrol engines come with the potential to offer a nice blend of power and efficiency.

While turbocharged engines are available in hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, the latter ones find a stronger footprint when it comes to consumer queries. In this article, we will check the top five most affordable SUVs that come with turbocharged petrol engines.