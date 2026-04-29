5 most affordable SUVs in India with turbo-petrol engine, I would pick
If you are looking for affordable SUVs with a turbocharged petrol engine, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top 5 options.
Suddenly, Indian car buyers have started showing growing interest in turbocharged petrol engines while selecting new passenger vehicles. The turbocharged petrol engines might be costlier to maintain compared to their naturally aspirated counterparts, but they do offer stronger performance and, in some cases, are even more fuel efficient than their naturally aspirated counterparts. So, in a nutshell, the turbocharged petrol engines come with the potential to offer a nice blend of power and efficiency.
While turbocharged engines are available in hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, the latter ones find a stronger footprint when it comes to consumer queries. In this article, we will check the top five most affordable SUVs that come with turbocharged petrol engines.
Engine1,199 cc
Mileage17.01-24.08 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Tata Nexon is the most affordable car and sub-compact SUV in India with a turbo-petrol engine. Powering the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of torque. To get the SUV under ₹10 lakh, the engine can be paired with multiple transmission options, including a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed AMT. The trims like Smart MT, Smart+ S MT, Smart+ AMT, Pure+ MT, Pure+ S MT, Pure+ AMT, Pure+ S AMT, and Creative MT are available under ₹10 lakh with a turbocharged petrol engine. These trims are priced between ₹7.31 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine998 cc
Mileage19.05-19.68 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Skoda Kylaq is the Czech car manufacturer's best-selling car in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The sub-compact SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 114 bhp power and 178 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Skoda Kylaq's Classic MT, Classic+ MT, Classic+ AT, and Signature MT trims are available under ₹10 lakh. These trims are priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹9.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine1,199 cc
Mileage18-20 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
These trims are priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The current-generation Tata Punch comes powered by the Nexon’s 118 bhp generating turbo-petrol engine. This engine is available in the mid and top-level trims of the Punch. However, unlike the Nexon, the Tata Punch only gets a manual gearbox with its turbo-petrol engine. The Punch is also known for a high safety rating and upmarket features. The Adventure MT and Accomplished+ S MT trims of the SUV come priced under ₹10 lakh and are powered by the turbocharged petrol engine. These trims are priced between ₹8.29 lakh and ₹9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine998 cc
Mileage17.65-20.75 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Kia Syros has earned quite some popularity in the Indian market within a short span of time after its launch here. The SUV comes with an eye-catching design, a host of premium features and a peppy turbocharged petrol engine that is shared with Hyundai Venue, Hyundai i20 and Kia Sonet. Interestingly, Kia Syros is available only with a turbo-petrol engine, and there is no naturally aspirated petrol motor on offer. The HTK MT and HTK (O) MT trims of the SUV are available under ₹10 lakh and equipped with the turbocharged petrol engine. These trims are priced between ₹8.67 lakh and ₹9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine999 cc
Mileage17.9 - 24 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Nissan Magnite, which has been in the Indian market as the key flagbearer for the Japanese automaker for quite some time, is essentially Nissan’s badge-engineered version of the Renault Kiger. It is powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Renault Kiger, but the OEM has priced it aggressively. The N-Connecta MT, Tekna MT, Tekna+, Acenta CVT, N-Connecta CVT are the trims of Magnite that come priced under ₹10 lakh and get the turbo-petrol engine. These variants come priced between ₹8.70 lakh and ₹9.67 lakh (ex-showroom).
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