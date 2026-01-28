BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro bookings open on January 30th

BMW India has announced that bookings for the all-new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro will open from 12:30 hrs on 30 January 2026. The premium SUV will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and can be pre-booked across the company’s authorised dealership network. The official launch is scheduled for 16 February 2026.

This new iteration of the X3 marks a notable step forward for the brand’s mid-size luxury SUV. The X3 30 xDrive will be available exclusively in the M Sport Professional specification, underlining BMW’s intent to position it as a more focused and performance-oriented offering.

Visually, the SUV adopts a completely revised exterior design. The proportions are more assertive, with a sharper and bolder design language that enhances its road presence. The Iconic Glow kidney grille takes centre stage at the front, enhancing the appeal of the SUV during the nighttime. Combined with the M Sport Pro package, the X3 now leans more towards a sporty and athletic character while retaining its premium appeal. The size of alloy wheels is expected to start from 19 inches and go up to 21 inches.

Under the hood, BMW has significantly enhanced the 30 xDrive powertrain. The engine on duty will be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit that is already doing duty on the SUV. But it is expected to be in a higher state of tune. There could also be a 48V mild-hybrid system to enhance the fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Finally, being an xDrive variant, the power will be transferred to all four wheels, which will help increase the traction and grip.

As expected from a luxury car, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro will come with premium materials. Features on offer will include, adaptive LED headlights, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound Audio System, heads-up display, an interior camera, sunblinds, ventilated front seats and a lot more.

