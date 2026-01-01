hamburger icon
BMW X3 Front Left Side
1/25
BMW X3 Front View
2/25
BMW X3 Grille
3/25
BMW X3 Left Side View
4/25
BMW X3 Parking Camera Display
5/25
BMW X3 Rear Left View
6/25

BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport

81.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
30 Offers Available
BMW X3 Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage13.38 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
X3 xDrive20 M Sport

X3 xDrive20 M Sport Prices

The X3 xDrive20 M Sport, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹81.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X3 xDrive20 M Sport Mileage

All variants of the X3 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.38 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X3 xDrive20 M Sport Engine and Transmission

The X3 xDrive20 M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 310 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.

X3 xDrive20 M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.

X3 xDrive20 M Sport Specs & Features

The X3 xDrive20 M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport Price

X3 xDrive20 M Sport

₹81.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,20,000
RTO
7,41,000
Insurance
3,06,017
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
81,67,517
EMI@1,75,552/mo
30 offers Available
BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4708 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm
Height
1676 mm
Width
1891 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Canberra Beige / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport EMI
EMI1,57,997 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
73,50,765
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
73,50,765
Interest Amount
21,29,032
Payable Amount
94,79,797

X3 xDrive20d M Sport

₹85.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,10,000
RTO
9,42,750
Insurance
3,13,344
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,66,594
EMI@1,84,130/mo
Add to Compare
30 offers Available
Close

X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic

₹85.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,50,000
RTO
7,74,000
Insurance
3,18,743
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,43,243
EMI@1,83,628/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

