|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|13.38 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The X3 xDrive20 M Sport, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹81.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X3 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.38 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X3 xDrive20 M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 310 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the X3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.
The X3 xDrive20 M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.