BMW XM launched in India at 2.60 Crore

Unveiled first in September 2022, the new flagship SUV of BMW has now been launched in the Indian market. BMW XM is priced at 2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). The XM is the second standalone product under the M brand after the legendary M1 which was launched in 1978. The XM is also the first SUV to come from the M brand with plug-in hybrid technology.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 13:28 PM
The XM is the flagship SUV from BMW.
BMW XM is the new flagship SUV from the brand. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). 
The SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system. 
In the front, the BMW kidney grille is illuminated. The front-look is very aggressive with split headlamp setup. 
At the rear, there are twin hexagonal tailpipes positioned vertically.
The interior gets coffee brown vintage leather and soft nappa leather upholstery. 
There are golden accents on the exterior and 22-inch alloy wheels and BMW is offering 23-inch alloy wheels as accessory.
The engine puts out 644 bhp of max power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The transmission on duty is an 8-speed torque converter unit. 
BMW XM can hit a top speed of 250 kmph which can be increased to 270 kmph if the person opts for M Driver's Package. 
BWM XM can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. 
BMW XM can drive on electric power alone up to 88 km. 
XM has a battery capacity of 25.7 kWh and it can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. 
The XM is the flagship SUV from BMW.
BMW XM is the new flagship SUV from the brand. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). 
BMW XM is the new flagship SUV from the brand. It is priced at 2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). 
The SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system. 
The SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system. 
In the front, the BMW kidney grille is illuminated. The front-look is very aggressive with split headlamp setup. 
In the front, the BMW kidney grille is illuminated. The front-look is very aggressive with split headlamp setup. 
At the rear, there are twin hexagonal tailpipes positioned vertically.
At the rear, there are twin hexagonal tailpipes positioned vertically.
The interior gets coffee brown vintage leather and soft nappa leather upholstery. 
The interior gets coffee brown vintage leather and soft nappa leather upholstery. 
There are golden accents on the exterior and 22-inch alloy wheels and BMW is offering 23-inch alloy wheels as accessory.
There are golden accents on the exterior and 22-inch alloy wheels and BMW is offering 23-inch alloy wheels as accessory.
The engine puts out 644 bhp of max power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The transmission on duty is an 8-speed torque converter unit. 
The engine puts out 644 bhp of max power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The transmission on duty is an 8-speed torque converter unit. 
BMW XM can hit a top speed of 250 kmph which can be increased to 270 kmph if the person opts for M Driver's Package. 
BMW XM can hit a top speed of 250 kmph which can be increased to 270 kmph if the person opts for M Driver's Package. 
BWM XM can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. 
BWM XM can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. 
BMW XM can drive on electric power alone up to 88 km. 
BMW XM can drive on electric power alone up to 88 km. 
XM has a battery capacity of 25.7 kWh and it can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. 
XM has a battery capacity of 25.7 kWh and it can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. 

The XM is powered by a 4.4-litre petrol engine that is twin-turbocharged. It puts out 644 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 800 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and there is also a plug-in hybrid system on offer. The battery pack has a capacity of 25.7 kWh and it enables XM to run on pure electric power for 88 km. The battery can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. The top speed of the BMW XM is limited to 250 kmph, if the person opts for M Driver's Package then the top speed is increased to 270 kmph. The 0-100 kmph acceleration time is of 4.3 seconds.

Updated BMW M340i launched in India at 69.2 lakh

In terms of looks, the XM gets an illuminated BMW M kidney grille, twin LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and large air intakes. The L-shaped tail lamps also get LED elements for illumination. The tailpipes are hexagonal shaped and are vertically stacked. The XM runs on 22-inch alloy wheels, a person can also opt for 23-inch alloy wheels which come with night gold accents. BMW also offers M Sports Brakes with black calipers. If the person wants, the calipers can be finished in blue or red. 

The interior is finished in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels in soft Nappa leather. The infotainment system comes connected to a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and a 1,475-watt amplifier. There is four-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate and much more.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 13:28 PM IST
