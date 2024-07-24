BMW 5 Series makes its way to India at Rs…

BMW has launched the 2024 5 Series in India at ₹72.9 lakh, ex-showroom, entering the competitive executive sedan segment. Designed with Indian consumers in mind, the 2024 BMW 5 Series is only offered in the long wheelbase form in India.

The new BMW 5 Series showcases a new design characterised by a larger, illuminated kidney grille and sharper lines. Its dimensions have been increased overall, with a significant 130 mm stretch in wheelbase.

What has changed?

The BMW 5 Series LWB measures 5,175 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, and 1,520 mm tall. Its wheelbase extends to 3,105 mm, which is 110 mm longer than the standard wheelbase model. Compared to its predecessor, the new model is larger with increased dimensions across length, width, and height. Notably, the 5 Series LWB also surpasses the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB in size.

The 2024 BMW 5 Series overall profile is sharper, with angular headlights and a more aggressive front bumper. Additional design elements include the distinctive "5" lettering on the C-pillar, a pronounced shoulder line, and sculpted character lines along the doors. The rear of the car is characterised by flat L-shaped taillights.

The 5 Series cabin echoes the luxurious ambiance of its larger BMW 7 Series sibling. The long-wheelbase variant offers ample rear legroom accommodated by plush, yet stationary seats.

The driver-focused cockpit features a Curved Display housing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen controlled by BMW's iDrive 8.5 system. Quick Select shortcuts enhance usability. An optional Interaction Bar adds a stylish and functional element to the dashboard.

Other interior highlights include ventilated front seats, a premium 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, wireless charging, rear entertainment screens, and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Initially available as the 530Li M Sport, the car is equipped with a 2.0-liter petrol engine combined with mild-hybrid technology, delivering 205 bhpand 330 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. While a diesel variant is expected to join the lineup later, the petrol-powered model will initially compete against other luxury sedans in the segment.

