BMW CE 04 launched as India’s most expensive electric scooter. Check price

BMW Motorrad has launched the new CE 04 electric scooter in India priced at ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive electric scooter to go on sale in the country. The new BMW CE 04 marks the German manufacturer’s foray into the electric two-wheeler segment having established its presence with electric cars. The e-scooter arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) with deliveries to begin in September this year.

BMW CE 04 Specifications

The new BMW CE 04 draws power from a 31 kW (41 bhp) electric motor and 61 Nm of peak torque. The premium electric scooter sprints from 0-50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 120 kmph. Power comes from the 8.5 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 130 km on a single charge. The company claims a charging time of a little over four hours. BMW will customers the option of a fast charger that will bring the charging time down to 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Speaking about the new CE 04, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO - BMW Group, “The all-new BMW CE 04 is the beginning of a whole new era of electro-mobility at BMW Motorrad India. It is the new electric star, made for the city. Quiet, quick and agile, the BMW CE 04 slips easily through the city, turning the urban sprawl into a playground. It's big on design statement with futuristic and innovative style. Impressive power, latest technology and abundant range deliver a fun riding experience that you want to wake up for every day. An ideal companion for anyone who feels part of new urban living."

The new CE 04 will be available in two colours - white and metallic blue.

