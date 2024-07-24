Mini Cooper S and Countryman E breaks cover in India. Check details

BMW owned, Mini has launched two new models- the Mini Cooper S and the Mini Countryman E at ₹44.90 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh respectively. The iconic Mini Cooper S retains its classic charm while incorporating subtle design enhancements.

The front grille is larger, the headlights redesigned, and the rear tail lamps retain their signature triangular shape. The Mini Cooper S features distinctive Union Jack-inspired taillights, adding a touch of British flair. Customers can choose from five colour schemes: Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, Chill Red II, and Blazing Blue.

The Mini Cooper SE boasts a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system powered by Mini Operating System 9. The driver's display is integrated into this screen. Advanced features include a fish-eye camera, customisable driving modes, connected car services, keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems utilising 12 cameras.

The Mini Cooper S gets powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven speed DCT gearbox. The combination produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm of toruque. The power is delivered to the front axels only.

Mini Countryman E

Meanwhile, the all-electric Mini Countryman shares its platform with the BMW iX1. Its design is characterised by a new octagonal grille, updated headlights and taillights. Mini is offering the Electric Countryman in six colour options: Smokey Green, Slate Blue, Chilli Red II, British Racing Green, Blazing Blue, and Midnight Black.

The Mini Countryman Electric offers a range of comfort and convenience features, including power-adjustable front seats with a driver's massage function, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, climate control, and connected car technology. A panoramic sunroof adds to the airy feel of the cabin.

The interior adopts a minimalist approach, echoing the design philosophy of the Mini Cooper. A prominent 9.5-inch round OLED display serves as the central infotainment hub, while a head-up display replaces the traditional instrument cluster for a clutter-free driving experience.

In terms of safety it gets a Level-2 driver assistance suite encompassing adaptive cruise control, steering assist, and lane-keeping assist. Additional safety features include traction and stability control, as well as an electronic parking brake.

Offered in two powertrains globally, the single-motor Mini Countryman E produces 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while the dual-motor Mini Countryman ALL4 delivers 309 bhp. Both share a 66.45 kWh battery pack.

Initially, Mini India has introduced the single-motor Countryman E, positioned to compete with the Kia EV6, BMW iX1, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The India spec Mini Countryman E gets WLTP range of 462 kms and a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 8.6 seconds.

