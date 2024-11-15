HT Auto
2024 BMW M340i launched in India with updates, priced at 74.90 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 12:51 PM
The updated BMW M340i features new wheels, a refreshed interior, advanced tech, and a powerful 374 bhp inline-six engine.
The 2024 BMW M340i has been launched in India bringing key updates to the performance sedan. The updated M340i is priced at 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the German carmaker has begun accepting bookings for the new offering. The BMW M340i was first introduced to India in 2021 and received a facelift the following year. The performance-focused iteration of the regular 3 Series arrives with new wheels, updated suspension, and a fresh interior theme.

The 2024 BMW M340i brings two new paint options - Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red. The exterior design includes M-specific ORVM housings and kidney grille finished black. The sedan gets wraparound LED taillights and adaptive LED headlamps with blue highlights. These include features such as variable light control and cornering lights. With the update, the sedan now rides on new 19-inch M-spec alloys with M Sport brakes.

Also Read : Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance debuts in India at 1.95 crore. Check details 

2024 BMW M340i: Interior and tech

2024 BMW M340i
The cabin is upholstered in alcantara/sensatec combination with blue contrast stitching and features carbon fibre inserts along the dashboard and the centre console. The M340i further receives a unique 14.9-inch curved infotainment touchscreen. (BMW)
2024 BMW M340i
The cabin is upholstered in alcantara/sensatec combination with blue contrast stitching and features carbon fibre inserts along the dashboard and the centre console. The M340i further receives a unique 14.9-inch curved infotainment touchscreen. (BMW)

The cabin features M-spec elements such as upholstery in Alcantara/Sensatec combination with blue contrast stitching. The centre console features carbon fibre trim that carries over to the dashboard. The M340i is further equipped with BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional which includes a curved 14.9-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 12.3-inch digital cluster.

Also Read : 2025 Audi Q7 bookings commenced ahead of launch. Check details

The 2024 M340i features the BMW Digital Key, allowing the driver to unlock the car by holding a compatible smartphone next to the door handle. Once the phone is placed in the charging cradle, the driver can even start the car with the push of a button, removing the need for a key. The cabin tech suite further includes three-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound setup, and a head-up display for the driver. For safety, BMW offers airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, cornering brake control, and TPMS.

Suggested watch: The Mercedes-AMG C 63 is an F1-inspired race car you can own

2024 BMW M340i: Powertrain and performance

The BMW M340i is driven by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine tuned for 374 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that transfers power to all four wheels via the M Sport differential. Globally, BMW offers the M340i with a rear-wheel configuration as well.

The M340i features adaptive M-specific suspension with variable shock absorber adjustment and the driver gets access to three distinct driving modes – Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. There are three additional settings for the Dynamic Stability Control, allowing the user to adjust the settings for their preferred driving style or road conditions.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 12:51 PM IST

