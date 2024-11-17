2024 BMW M340i: 5 key highlights you need to know about this performance sedan

BMW has updated the M 340i with subtle changes in terms of design, interior trims and features. The car also features blacked-out elements such as the iconic kidney grille and the ORVMs. LED taillights and adaptive LED headlamps with blue highlights are also part of the kit. The performance-focused iteration of the now gets locally assembled and hence comes in at a very attractive price point. Check out five key highlights of the new M 340i listed below:

1 Design The most important changes on the updated BMW M 340i are seen on the exterior of the car. The new model gets a lot of M-specific upgrades like 19-inch M-specific alloy wheels, M sport brakes, M-specific scuff plates on the door sill, an adaptive M chassis and M-specific ORVMS. There are also carbon fibre trims inserted in the cabin space of the 5-door performance sedan.

2 Engine The highlight of the BMW M340i is the powerhouse, the 3-litre, inline-6, turbocharged, M TwinPower engine which produces 369 bhp at 5,500-6,500 rpm and 500 Nm torque. The 5-door sprints from 0-100 km/h in a claimed time of 4.4 seconds. The claimed fuel economy of this engine is 13 km/l. The engine of the M 340i xDrive is an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. There are a total of four driving modes offered on the sedan namely- Comfort, ECOPRO, Sport and Sport+.

3 Dynamics The model year update of the car gets similar tech to its outgoing variant. The M Sport suspension of the car features a stiffer spring and damper design than the standard 3-series for direct and agile driving characteristics. The suspension of the car be actively adjusted according to different driving requirements. The car gets a variable Sport steering with Servotronic steering assist and an M Sport differential. The braking duties are fulfilled by an M Sport braking package which includes four-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear wheel of the car. All this technology is underpinned by an M Sport chassis.

4 Features The new model gets an Alcantara and Sensatec combination with blue contrast stitching on the inside making the cabin feel much more premium. It also gets the BMW Digital Key functionality allowing the driver to unlock the car by holding a compatible smartphone next to the door handle. Apart from this, the sedan offers the most modern and luxury features available in the market and doesn't leave its buyers wanting more. The M 340i gets a coloured Head-up display with navigation, Driver assistance and connectivity. The dashboard features a minimal design with fewer buttons and a single curved display panning from the centre of the dashboard to the driver's side. This contains two separate displays with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch for the infotainment. There are countless more features offered on the new M 340i such as handwriting recognition, cruise control, launch control, 3-zone climate control, sport seats at the front and ambient lighting.

5 Price The all-new BMW M 340i is being built in India itself and the manufacturer has started to accept bookings for it. The car has been priced at a decent price of ₹74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is offered two new paint options - Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red.

