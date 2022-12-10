Saved Articles

BMW M340i On Road Price in Bangalore

69.2 Lakhs* Onwards
Bangalore
M340i Price in Bangalore

BMW M340i on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 84.90 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW M340i xDrive₹ 84.90 Lakhs
BMW M340i Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

xDrive
₹84.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,20,000
RTO
12,71,600
Insurance
2,98,305
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
84,90,405
EMI@1,82,492/mo
BMW M340i Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
A6 Price in Bangalore
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs
E-Class Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Onwards
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
S90 Price in Bangalore
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022

55 - 61 Lakhs
C-Class 2022 Price in Bangalore
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 - 81.29 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Bangalore

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

BMW M340i News

The M340i xDrive(above) is fitted with accessories.
Updated BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at 69.2 lakh
10 Dec 2022
The BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow
9 Dec 2022
The BMW XM gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain that packs 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque
2023 BMW XM Hybrid SUV, X7 & M 340i facelifts launch on December 10
22 Nov 2022
BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 68.90 lakh
25 Jun 2022
BMW M340i xDrive has a low-slung profile which helps its aerodynamic traits. (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
BMW M340i xDrive road test review: Fast and furious is now made in India
5 Mar 2021
BMW M340i Videos

BMW has opened bookings for the 2021 BMW M340i sedan at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh.
Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review
5 Mar 2021
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
