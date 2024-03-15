Saved Articles

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition

76.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 5 Series Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage14.82 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
5 Series Carbon Edition Latest Updates

5 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 5 Series Carbon Edition in Delhi is Rs. 76.10 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 68
  • BootSpace: 530
    • Mileage of Carbon Edition is 14.82 kmpl....Read More

    BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition Price

    Carbon Edition
    ₹76.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    66,30,000
    RTO
    6,92,000
    Insurance
    2,87,122
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    76,09,622
    EMI@1,63,560/mo
    Close

    BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.82
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    250
    Engine Type
    2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    1008
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.1
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.03
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    245 / 45 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle
    Front Suspension
    Double Track Control Arm Axle
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 40 R18
    Length
    4963
    Wheelbase
    2975
    Height
    1467
    Width
    1868
    Bootspace
    530
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    68
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Dual Tone
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Canberra Beige / Black, Cognac / Black, Black with Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke Grey and Pearl Chrome Trim
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
    BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition EMI
    EMI1,47,204 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    68,48,659
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    68,48,659
    Interest Amount
    19,83,605
    Payable Amount
    88,32,264

    BMW 5 Series other Variants

    530i M Sport
    ₹72.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    63,40,000
    RTO
    6,63,000
    Insurance
    2,75,939
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    72,79,439
    EMI@1,56,464/mo
    520d Luxury Line
    ₹76.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    530d M Sport
    ₹86.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View more Variants

    BMW 5 Series Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 200 Exclusive

    63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs
    Audi A6

    Audi A6 45 TFSI Technology

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90 D4 Inscription

    61.9 Lakhs Onwards
