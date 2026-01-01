|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|14.82 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The 5 Series [2021-2024] Carbon Edition, equipped with a 2.0L B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹76.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 5 Series [2021-2024] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.82 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 5 Series [2021-2024] Carbon Edition is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 248 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1450 rpm of torque.
In the 5 Series [2021-2024]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹60.55 Lakhs - 63.5 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.
The 5 Series [2021-2024] Carbon Edition has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.