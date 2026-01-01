|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|20.37 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The 5 Series [2021-2024] 520d Luxury Line, equipped with a 2.0L B47 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹76.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 5 Series [2021-2024] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.37 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 5 Series [2021-2024] 520d Luxury Line is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the 5 Series [2021-2024]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹60.55 Lakhs - 63.5 Lakhs.
The 5 Series [2021-2024] 520d Luxury Line has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.