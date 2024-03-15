Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|20.37 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
5 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 5 Series 520d Luxury Line in Delhi is Rs. 76.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission
5 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 5 Series 520d Luxury Line in Delhi is Rs. 76.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 520d Luxury Line is 66 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: