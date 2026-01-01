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5 Series [2021-2024]PriceMileageSpecifications
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BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
86.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage17.42 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all 5 Series [2021-2024] specs and features

5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport

5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport Prices

The 5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport, equipped with a 3.0L B57 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹86.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 5 Series [2021-2024] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.42 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 261 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 620 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 5 Series [2021-2024]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹60.55 Lakhs - 63.5 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.

5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport Specs & Features

The 5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport Price

5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport

₹86.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,50,000
RTO
9,47,750
Insurance
3,14,887
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,13,137
EMI@1,85,130/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.42
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
3.0L B57 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1150
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.03
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double Track Control Arm Axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4963
Wheelbase
2975
Height
1467
Width
1868

Capacity

Bootspace
530
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
66

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Mocha / Black with Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke Grey and Pearl Chrome Trim
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] 530d M Sport EMI
EMI1,66,617 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
77,51,823
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
77,51,823
Interest Amount
22,45,192
Payable Amount
99,97,015

BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] other Variants

5 Series [2021-2024] 530i M Sport

₹72.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,40,000
RTO
6,63,000
Insurance
2,75,939
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,79,439
EMI@1,56,464/mo
Add to Compare
Close

5 Series [2021-2024] 520d Luxury Line

₹76.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,00,000
RTO
8,41,500
Insurance
2,82,108
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,24,108
EMI@1,63,872/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

5 Series [2021-2024] Carbon Edition

₹76.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,30,000
RTO
6,92,000
Insurance
2,87,122
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,09,622
EMI@1,63,560/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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