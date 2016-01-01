S90 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of S90 D4 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 71.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S90 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of S90 D4 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 71.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of D4 Inscription is 55 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Turbocharged Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 BootSpace: 500 Mileage of D4 Inscription is 17.86 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less