Volvo S90 On Road Price in Hyderabad

61.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
S90 Price in Hyderabad

Volvo S90 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 73.52 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Volvo S90 B5 Inscription and the most priced model is Volvo S90 D4 Inscription.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Volvo S90 B5 Inscription₹ 73.52 Lakhs
Volvo S90 D4 Inscription₹ 73.52 Lakhs
Volvo S90 Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
B5 Inscription
₹73.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1969 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,90,000
RTO
8,91,600
Insurance
2,70,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
73,52,254
EMI@1,58,029/mo
D4 Inscription
₹73.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1969 cc
Automatic
    Volvo S90 News

    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    Volvo XC40 mild hybrid SUV was launched in India last year at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
    Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
    22 Feb 2023
    Volvo S90 with mild hybrid technology claims to offer better mileage.
    Volvo S90, XC60 petrol hybrid models launched in India. Price and other details
    19 Oct 2021
    Volvo is soon going to launch the XC90 petrol hybrid SUV and XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India.
    Volvo XC90 hybrid and XC40 Recharge to follow S90, XC60 hybrid in India
    19 Oct 2021
    Volvo S90 with mild-hybrid technology is available in select markets across the world.
    Volvo to launch S90 and XC60 petrol mild-hybrid in India on October 19
    12 Oct 2021
    Volvo Videos

    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
    Volvo EX90 makes debut: First Look
    10 Nov 2022
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    Volvo had recently launched the XC60 petrol hybrid SUV in India with both priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.90 lakh (ex showroom).
    2021 Volvo XC60 Petrol hybrid: First Drive Review
    17 Dec 2021
    Volvo S90 FAQs

    The on-road price of Volvo S90 B5 Inscription in Hyderabad is Rs 73,52,254.
    The RTO Charges for the Volvo S90 B5 Inscription in Hyderabad is Rs 8,91,600.
    In Hyderabad, the insurance charges for the Volvo S90 B5 Inscription will be Rs 2,70,154.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Volvo S90 in Hyderabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 61,90,000, RTO - Rs. 8,91,600, Insurance - Rs. 2,70,154, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Volvo S90 in ##cityName## is Rs. 73,52,254.
    The top model of the Volvo S90 is the Volvo D4 Inscription, which costs Rs. 73,52,254 on the road in Hyderabad.
    Volvo S90's on-road price in Hyderabad starts at Rs. 73,52,254 and rises to Rs. 73,52,254. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for base variant of Volvo S90 in Hyderabad will be Rs. 1,49,077. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

