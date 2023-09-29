What is the on-road price of Volvo S90 in Pune? The on-road price of Volvo S90 B5 Inscription in Pune is Rs 72,90,354.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo S90 in Pune? The RTO Charges for the Volvo S90 B5 Inscription in Pune is Rs 8,29,700.

What will be the Insurance charges for Volvo S90 in Pune? In Pune, the insurance charges for the Volvo S90 B5 Inscription will be Rs 2,70,154.

What is the detailed breakup of Volvo S90 in Pune? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Volvo S90 in Pune: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 61,90,000, RTO - Rs. 8,29,700, Insurance - Rs. 2,70,154, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Volvo S90 in Pune is Rs. 72,90,354.

