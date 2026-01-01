|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The A6 45 TFSI Technology, equipped with a 2.0L I4 TFSI and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹79.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the A6 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The A6 45 TFSI Technology is available in 4 colour options: Firmament Blue Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic.
The A6 45 TFSI Technology is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 241 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the A6's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹60.55 Lakhs - 63.5 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.
The A6 45 TFSI Technology has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.