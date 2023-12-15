Saved Articles

Audi A6 45 TFSI Technology

70.06 Lakhs*
Audi A6 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage14 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
A6 45 TFSI Technology Latest Updates

A6 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of A6 45 TFSI Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 70.06 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.0L I4 TFSI
  • Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 73
  • BootSpace: 530
    • Mileage of 45 TFSI Technology is 14 kmpl....Read More

    Audi A6 45 TFSI Technology Price

    45 TFSI Technology
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Audi A6 45 TFSI Technology Specifications and Features

    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    250
    Engine Type
    2.0L I4 TFSI
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    1022
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.8
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.5
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Braking Performance
    39.8
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar
    Front Suspension
    Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R18
    Length
    4939
    Wheelbase
    2924
    Kerb Weight
    1780
    Height
    1457
    Width
    1886
    Bootspace
    530
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    73
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Mother-of-Pearl Beige / Black, Okapi Brown / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Audi A6 45 TFSI Technology EMI
    EMI1,35,535 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    63,05,762
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    63,05,762
    Interest Amount
    18,26,363
    Payable Amount
    81,32,125

    Audi A6 other Variants

    45 TFSI Premium Plus
    ₹64.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    57,08,000
    RTO
    5,77,660
    Insurance
    1,90,783
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    64,77,043
    EMI@1,39,217/mo
