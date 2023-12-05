E-Class is a 5 seater Sedan which has 5 variants. The price of E-Class E 200 Exclusive in Delhi is Rs. 78.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of E E-Class is a 5 seater Sedan which has 5 variants. The price of E-Class E 200 Exclusive in Delhi is Rs. 78.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of E 200 Exclusive is 80 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: M274 Turbo I4 Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1650 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 BootSpace: 540 ...Read MoreRead Less