Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350d AMG Line

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
96.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Key Specs
Engine2925 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
E-Class E 350d AMG Line Latest Updates

E-Class is a 5 seater Sedan which has 5 variants. The price of E-Class E 350d AMG Line (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 96.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: OM656 Turbo I6
  • Max Torque: 600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80
  • BootSpace: 540
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350d AMG Line Price

    E 350d AMG Line
    ₹96.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2925 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    82,10,000
    RTO
    10,80,250
    Insurance
    3,48,050
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    96,38,800
    EMI@2,07,175/mo
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350d AMG Line Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    OM656 Turbo I6
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    245 / 45 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive Damping
    Front Suspension
    Four-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 45 R18
    Length
    5075
    Wheelbase
    3079
    Height
    1495
    Width
    1860
    Bootspace
    540
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Audio controls & Cup holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Grey open-pore ash wood trim / Beige with Tropez blue
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350d AMG Line EMI
    EMI1,86,458 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    86,74,920
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    86,74,920
    Interest Amount
    25,12,552
    Payable Amount
    1,11,87,472

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class other Variants

    E 200 Expression
    ₹74.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1991 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    64,50,000
    RTO
    6,74,000
    Insurance
    2,80,180
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    74,04,680
    EMI@1,59,155/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    E 220d Expression
    ₹77.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1950 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    E 200 Exclusive
    ₹78.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1991 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    E 220d Exclusive
    ₹81.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1950 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Alternatives

    Audi A6

    Audi A6 45 TFSI Technology

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    E-Class vs A6
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90 D4 Inscription

    61.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    E-Class vs S90
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series 530d M Sport

    63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    E-Class vs 5 Series

