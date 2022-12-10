BMW M340i Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW M340i comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The M340i measures 4,713 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,851 mm. The ground clearance of M340i is 130 mm. A five-seat model, BMW M340i sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW M340i price starts at ₹ 69.2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 69.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW M340i comes in 1 variants. BMW M340i top variant price is ₹ 69.2 Lakhs.
₹69.2 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic