BMW M340i Specifications

BMW M340i is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 69,20,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
BMW M340i Specs

BMW M340i comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The M340i measures 4,713 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,851 mm. The ground clearance of M340i ...Read More

BMW M340i Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6
Driving Range
768 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
Rear Tyres
225 / 40 R19
Bootspace
480 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
4713 mm
Wheelbase
2851 mm
Height
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
1670 kg
Width
1827 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Grey
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
No
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Alcantara Sensatec Black | contrast stitching Blue | Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

BMW M340i News

The M340i xDrive(above) is fitted with accessories.
Updated BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at 69.2 lakh
10 Dec 2022
The BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow
9 Dec 2022
The BMW XM gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain that packs 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque
2023 BMW XM Hybrid SUV, X7 & M 340i facelifts launch on December 10
22 Nov 2022
BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 68.90 lakh
25 Jun 2022
BMW M340i xDrive has a low-slung profile which helps its aerodynamic traits. (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
BMW M340i xDrive road test review: Fast and furious is now made in India
5 Mar 2021
View all
 

