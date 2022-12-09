HT Auto
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow

BMW India is ready to end the year 2022 with a bang. The German luxury car brand is gearing up to launch three cars in the country on December 10, which are the much anticipated XM, X7 facelift and the M340i xDrive as well. The X7 facelift will come as a feature-loaded model tomorrow, and upon launch, it will compete with rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLS. The SUV is expected to be priced between 1.20-2 crore (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2022, 11:30 AM
The BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
The BMW X7 facelift shares several design elements with models like the new generation 7-Series and the i7. It gets a split LED headlamp setup. Also, the bumpers get aggressive cuts and creases to distinguish them from the outgoing model. Also, the new alloy wheels are there, making them distinctive from the outgoing ones. Overall, the BMW X7 facelift has a sculpted and unique appearance on the exterior.

Inside the cabin, the BMW X7 facelift gets premium upholstery and a redesigned dashboard complemented by a curved display unit. This curved display comprises a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest iDrive operating system. Other features include a 1,475-watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround system, Heads-Up Display (HUD), and heated and cooled seats. It also sports ADAS, xDrive all-wheel drive and a parking assistant pro system. Globally, the BMW X7 facelift gets 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options paired with the new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

The new BMW M340i has a sharp design, including LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a sharper kidney grille, and new alloy wheels, among other exterior design elements. The sedan's cabin gets a large single-piece curved display on the dashboard comprising the fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The curved digital display is the key USP of the M340i's cabin.

The power source for the new BMW M340i is a 3.0-litre inline-six engine producing 382 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power is channelled to all four wheels through an xDrive all-wheel drive technology.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2022, 11:30 AM IST
