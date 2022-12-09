HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Xm Launching In India Tomorrow. Here's All You Need To Know

BMW XM launching in India tomorrow. Here's all you need to know

BMW India is gearing up to launch its next big product tomorrow in the form of the BMW XM. Also, it comes as the most powerful BMW model ever built. Not only that, the XM is the first PHEV model from the German luxury car marquee's M performance division. BMW XM has already entered production in the Spartansburg plant in the US after being unveiled in September this year. The high-performance luxury SUV is expected to come to India wearing a price tag between 1-1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2022, 10:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW XM comes as the German luxury carmaker's M division's first-ever PHEV model.
BMW XM comes as the German luxury carmaker's M division's first-ever PHEV model.
BMW XM comes as the German luxury carmaker's M division's first-ever PHEV model.
BMW XM comes as the German luxury carmaker's M division's first-ever PHEV model.

Also Read : India-bound BMW XM enters production, launching here on December 10

The bulky SUV comes with an unmatchable road presence. It gets LED split headlamps, an illuminated kidney shape front grille, large 23-inch sporty alloy wheels, a vertically stacked quad-tip exhausts sitting in the rear diffuser, among others. Not only the exterior but the cabin of the SUV also comes sporting several exciting design elements.

The cabin of the upcoming BMW XM gets an all-blue interior theme that gives it a sporty and premium appeal. Also, a curved digital display dominating the dashboard is the key USP of the cabin. The curved display integrates the touchscreen infotainment system as well as the fully digital instrument cluster also. Other tech-laden features inside the cabin of the BMW XM include an iDrive 8 system, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and a 1,500-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The car cabin sports M-multifunction front seats and loads of Alcantara and carbon fibre elements on the seats and dashboard, along with the door trims.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bmw F850gsadventure (HT Auto photo)
Bmw F850gsadventure
853cc | Manual
₹13.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw F850gs (HT Auto photo)
Bmw F850gs
853cc | Manual
₹12.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Generating energy for the BMW XM is a plug-in hybrid powertrain including a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The PHEV powertrain produces 653 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of massive torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels. The SUV is claimed to sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. Also, BMW claims the XM can run in EV-only mode for up to 88 km at a top speed of 140 kmph.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2022, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India BMW XM luxury car hybrid car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
KTM_890_Adventure_R_new
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased as IBW 2022
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Skoda Octavia comes out with flying colours in crash test
Skoda Octavia comes out with flying colours in crash test
Is this the new MG electric car heading India’s way?
Is this the new MG electric car heading India’s way?
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow
Simple steps to remove scratches from your car's infotainment screen
Simple steps to remove scratches from your car's infotainment screen
This Porsche 911 is on an undersea adventure
This Porsche 911 is on an undersea adventure

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city