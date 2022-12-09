BMW XM launching in India tomorrow. Here's all you need to know

BMW India is gearing up to launch its next big product tomorrow in the form of the BMW XM. Also, it comes as the most powerful BMW model ever built. Not only that, the XM is the first PHEV model from the German luxury car marquee's M performance division. BMW XM has already entered production in the Spartansburg plant in the US after being unveiled in September this year. The high-performance luxury SUV is expected to come to India wearing a price tag between ₹1-1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

The bulky SUV comes with an unmatchable road presence. It gets LED split headlamps, an illuminated kidney shape front grille, large 23-inch sporty alloy wheels, a vertically stacked quad-tip exhausts sitting in the rear diffuser, among others. Not only the exterior but the cabin of the SUV also comes sporting several exciting design elements.

The cabin of the upcoming BMW XM gets an all-blue interior theme that gives it a sporty and premium appeal. Also, a curved digital display dominating the dashboard is the key USP of the cabin. The curved display integrates the touchscreen infotainment system as well as the fully digital instrument cluster also. Other tech-laden features inside the cabin of the BMW XM include an iDrive 8 system, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and a 1,500-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The car cabin sports M-multifunction front seats and loads of Alcantara and carbon fibre elements on the seats and dashboard, along with the door trims.

Generating energy for the BMW XM is a plug-in hybrid powertrain including a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The PHEV powertrain produces 653 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of massive torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels. The SUV is claimed to sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. Also, BMW claims the XM can run in EV-only mode for up to 88 km at a top speed of 140 kmph.

