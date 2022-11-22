HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Bmw Xm Hybrid Suv, X7 & M 340i Facelifts Launch On December 10

2023 BMW XM Hybrid SUV, X7 & M 340i facelifts launch on December 10

BMW India is planning an onslaught of launches with as many as three new cars and a motorcycle set to arrive on December 10, 2022. The Bavarian automaker has announced that it will be launching the all-new XM hybrid SUV, X7 facelift and the M340i xDrive facelift in the country next month. The manufacturer will also bring the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR litre-class motorcycle on the same day. While most launches are product updates, the BMW XM is the brand’s new flagship and finally arrives in India.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2022, 20:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BMW XM gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain that packs 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque
The BMW XM gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain that packs 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque
The BMW XM gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain that packs 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque
The BMW XM gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain that packs 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque

Also Read : BMW XM breaks cover: Ultimate M SUV with plug-in hybrid tech

The BMW XM makes its way to the Indian market just months after its global unveil in September this year. This is the first M model with a plug-in hybrid engine and is only the second bespoke M car since the iconic M1 that was introduced in 1978. Unlike the latter which was a two-door rear-engined coupe, the XM is a full blown SUV and gets radical styling themes like the illuminated grille, split headlamps, and vertically-stacked exhausts. The cabin gets a familiar layout common to other BMW vehicles but you get the M Lounge bringing more comfort and opulence to the rear seats. The hybrid SUV arrives with dual screens packing the latest iDrive 8 user interface along with a host of driver assistance systems.

Power on the BMW XM comes from the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that develops 476 bhp. The engine is paired with a single electric motor tuned for 191 bhp and brings the combined output to 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The XM gets an electric only range as well of up to 80 km. That said, it boasts of stellar performance numbers with 0-100 kmph coming in 4.3 seconds and an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹93 Lakhs - 1.74 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India

The 2023 BMW X7 gets major cosmetic changes like the new split headlamps, revised grille and an updated bumper
The 2023 BMW X7 gets major cosmetic changes like the new split headlamps, revised grille and an updated bumper
The 2023 BMW X7 gets major cosmetic changes like the new split headlamps, revised grille and an updated bumper
The 2023 BMW X7 gets major cosmetic changes like the new split headlamps, revised grille and an updated bumper

With respect to the BMW X7 facelift, the brand’s seven-seater SUV comes with a redesigned front sporting the new split headlamp design and revised grille similar to the XM and the new-generation 7 Series. The interior has been revamped with the new curved infotainment screen replacing the current layout. The new system comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, both of which run the iDrive 8 UI. The X7 facelift will be offered in the xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d variants. Engine options will include the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 375 bhp, while the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel develops 347 bhp. Both engines have seen a power bump of 39 bhp and 86 bhp respectively. Transmission duties are handled by the 8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.

Lastly, the BMW M340i xDrive will arrive with redesigned bumpers, new inverted L-shaped DRLs, and new alloy wheels. The curved display also makes it to the performance sedan along with iDrive 8. The M340i will continue to draw power from the 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine with 369 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque on offer.

First Published Date: 22 Nov 2022, 20:29 PM IST
TAGS: bmw bmw xm bmw x7 bmw m340i bmw india
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is no more available for booking. Know why
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is no more available for booking. Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city