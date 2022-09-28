HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Xm Breaks Cover: Ultimate M Suv With Plug In Hybrid Tech And 735 Hp Power

BMW XM breaks cover: Ultimate M SUV with plug-in hybrid tech and 735 hp power

BMW XM gets a hybrid powertrain that kicks out 644 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of massive torque.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 16:22 PM
The BMW XM looks sharp and aggressive with its overall appearance.
The BMW XM looks sharp and aggressive with its overall appearance.
The BMW XM looks sharp and aggressive with its overall appearance.
The BMW XM looks sharp and aggressive with its overall appearance.

German luxury car brand BMW has unveiled its much-awaited M performance SUV XM, which comes with a sharp and angular design. The SUV is based on the aggressively designed Concept XM, which was unveiled in November last year. Interestingly, the production version of the SUV closely follows the concept car. The edgy SUV comes with an exclusive plug-in hybrid powertrain that is the first in a standalone M model since the original M1 was discontinued in 1981.

(Also Read: New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report)

Speaking about the design, the first thing noticeable about the SUV is the bold and aggressive front profile. The large, angular, sharp kidney grilles come flanked by split headlamps that are signature BMW. They resemble the new 7-Series and X7 facelift.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The BMW XM is positioned above the X5 M and X6 M COmpetition and the X7 M60i. Everything about the latest from the BMW M division is big. Be it the front grille, be it the overall masculine appearance, or the 23-inch wheels, which come as standard equipment. As per the buyers' requirements, the wheels are also available in smaller sizes as options.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The car comes with two roundels at the back as a throwback to the M1, but the similarities end there only. Like other fully fledged M performance cars, the BMW XM too comes with a quad exhaust system. The stacked tips add sportiness to it. The wide LED taillights complement the masculine structure and flank a prominent XM badge with gold contour.

Not only the design, but BMW Xm stands out on the technology and powertrain front as well. The first M product with a PHEV setup comes with a charging port on the left-front fender, similar to the next-generation M5. Under the hood, BMW has installed its new S68 engine, a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 with mild-hybrid tech.

On its own, the internal combustion engine is good to churn out 483 hp of peak power at 5,400 rpm and 650 Nm of maximum torque from just 1,600 rpm. The electric motor itself is good to kick out 194 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. Combined, the XM offers 644 hp power and 800 Nm of massive torque. Transmission duty is done by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The BMW XM is good to accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in 4.1 seconds. It takes 4.3 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position. The car is electronically capped at 250 kmph of top speed. However, the M Driver's package lets it run at a top speed of 270 kmph.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 16:22 PM IST
TAGS: BMW XM luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: BMW XM is the first M car with a hybrid powertrain
In pics: BMW XM is the first M car with a hybrid powertrain
BMW XM breaks cover: Ultimate M SUV with plug-in hybrid tech and 735 hp power
BMW XM breaks cover: Ultimate M SUV with plug-in hybrid tech and 735 hp power
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Navratri: Here are routes to avoid
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Navratri: Here are routes to avoid
Watch: Tractor breaks into half after collision with Mercedes-Benz
Watch: Tractor breaks into half after collision with Mercedes-Benz
Revealed: Complete price list of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now out
Revealed: Complete price list of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now out

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city