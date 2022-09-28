BMW XM breaks cover: Ultimate M SUV with plug-in hybrid tech and 735 hp power

German luxury car brand BMW has unveiled its much-awaited M performance SUV XM, which comes with a sharp and angular design. The SUV is based on the aggressively designed Concept XM, which was unveiled in November last year. Interestingly, the production version of the SUV closely follows the concept car. The edgy SUV comes with an exclusive plug-in hybrid powertrain that is the first in a standalone M model since the original M1 was discontinued in 1981.

Speaking about the design, the first thing noticeable about the SUV is the bold and aggressive front profile. The large, angular, sharp kidney grilles come flanked by split headlamps that are signature BMW. They resemble the new 7-Series and X7 facelift.

The BMW XM is positioned above the X5 M and X6 M COmpetition and the X7 M60i. Everything about the latest from the BMW M division is big. Be it the front grille, be it the overall masculine appearance, or the 23-inch wheels, which come as standard equipment. As per the buyers' requirements, the wheels are also available in smaller sizes as options.

The car comes with two roundels at the back as a throwback to the M1, but the similarities end there only. Like other fully fledged M performance cars, the BMW XM too comes with a quad exhaust system. The stacked tips add sportiness to it. The wide LED taillights complement the masculine structure and flank a prominent XM badge with gold contour.

Not only the design, but BMW Xm stands out on the technology and powertrain front as well. The first M product with a PHEV setup comes with a charging port on the left-front fender, similar to the next-generation M5. Under the hood, BMW has installed its new S68 engine, a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 with mild-hybrid tech.

On its own, the internal combustion engine is good to churn out 483 hp of peak power at 5,400 rpm and 650 Nm of maximum torque from just 1,600 rpm. The electric motor itself is good to kick out 194 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. Combined, the XM offers 644 hp power and 800 Nm of massive torque. Transmission duty is done by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The BMW XM is good to accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in 4.1 seconds. It takes 4.3 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position. The car is electronically capped at 250 kmph of top speed. However, the M Driver's package lets it run at a top speed of 270 kmph.

