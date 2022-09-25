HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Bmw M2 Ready To Hit The Asphalt With 453 Hp Power, Debut Soon: Report

New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report

The new BMW M2 will be launched as a rear-wheel drive model.The new BMW M2 is slated to launch on October 11.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 17:02 PM
BMW M2 comes as a trimmed version of the BMW M4.
BMW M2 comes as a trimmed version of the BMW M4.
BMW M2 comes as a trimmed version of the BMW M4.
BMW M2 comes as a trimmed version of the BMW M4.

BMW M2 is slated to receive a new iteration soon. Slated to launch on the October 11, the new BMW M2 is reportedly ready to come with a twin-turbo S58 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 453 hp of peak power, claims a report by Bimmer Post.

(Also Read: BMW heats up excitement with a fresh XM teaser, debuting on September 27)

This indicates that the S58 engine-powered BMW M2 will come a bit less powerful than the X3 M and the X4 M. The engine onboard these crossovers churn out 473 hp of peak power. The report doesn't reveal any detail about the torque output of the upcoming BMW M2. However, the engine pumps out 620 Nm of torque in the performance crossovers. There is no detail about the transmission of the upcoming BMW M2. However, the report claims that this M2 will come with rear-wheel drive. The Bavarian auto giant is also working on an all-wheel drive version of the M2, which would hit the market sometime later.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M2
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹83.4 - 85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking about the upcoming new BMW M2 performance sedan, it will come with five different driving modes. However, it is not clear if the driving modes will be available in the rear-wheel drive model or the all-wheel drive version. The torque distribution prioritizes sending the output to the rear wheels until additional traction is necessary.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In terms of exterior design, the BMW M2 will come with more inlets in the lower front fascia and horizontal slats in the upper grille. The ride height of the car is lower than a regular 2-Series model. The fender flares are more prominent in the new M2. The rear bumper sports quad exhaust outlets adding more zing to the car.

The new BMW M2 is nearly the end of the line for purely internal combustion engine-powered offerings from the German luxury car brand. What's more interesting is that this car could receive a CS or a CSL moniker as well, hinting at a more robust and performance-focused version.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2022, 17:02 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW M2 luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
Toyota shuts its factory in Russia, no plan for reopening anytime soon
Toyota shuts its factory in Russia, no plan for reopening anytime soon
Hyundai, Kia vehicles' thefts in US soared last year. Here's why
Hyundai, Kia vehicles' thefts in US soared last year. Here's why
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which one should you choose
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which one should you choose

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city