New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report

The new BMW M2 will be launched as a rear-wheel drive model.The new BMW M2 is slated to launch on October 11.

BMW M2 is slated to receive a new iteration soon. Slated to launch on the October 11, the new BMW M2 is reportedly ready to come with a twin-turbo S58 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 453 hp of peak power, claims a report by Bimmer Post.

(Also Read: BMW heats up excitement with a fresh XM teaser, debuting on September 27)

This indicates that the S58 engine-powered BMW M2 will come a bit less powerful than the X3 M and the X4 M. The engine onboard these crossovers churn out 473 hp of peak power. The report doesn't reveal any detail about the torque output of the upcoming BMW M2. However, the engine pumps out 620 Nm of torque in the performance crossovers. There is no detail about the transmission of the upcoming BMW M2. However, the report claims that this M2 will come with rear-wheel drive. The Bavarian auto giant is also working on an all-wheel drive version of the M2, which would hit the market sometime later.

Speaking about the upcoming new BMW M2 performance sedan, it will come with five different driving modes. However, it is not clear if the driving modes will be available in the rear-wheel drive model or the all-wheel drive version. The torque distribution prioritizes sending the output to the rear wheels until additional traction is necessary.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In terms of exterior design, the BMW M2 will come with more inlets in the lower front fascia and horizontal slats in the upper grille. The ride height of the car is lower than a regular 2-Series model. The fender flares are more prominent in the new M2. The rear bumper sports quad exhaust outlets adding more zing to the car.

The new BMW M2 is nearly the end of the line for purely internal combustion engine-powered offerings from the German luxury car brand. What's more interesting is that this car could receive a CS or a CSL moniker as well, hinting at a more robust and performance-focused version.

First Published Date: