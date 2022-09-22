BMW heats up excitement with a fresh XM teaser, debuting on September 27

BMW XM will come with an electrified powertrain that enables the car to run around 50 km on full electric mode.

BMW has teased a new video of its upcoming XM performance luxury SUV online. Slated to debut on September 25, the SUV comes with a sharp design, and the latest teaser video reemphasises on the styling elements alongside hinting at the high-performance character of the SUV. The teaser video cranks up the excitement level before the arrival of the SUV wt a frenzied collection of successive jump cuts, some imagery and a thumping soundtrack.

The teaser video doesn't reveal much about the exterior or interior of the car. However, the illuminated kidney grille, along with the split headlamps, is flashed in the video. It also tests the XM and BMW badges. However, the final design of the SUV is yet to be revealed.

The Ultimate blend of extreme power and presence. The first ever #BMWXM arrives 9.27.22. https://t.co/OrM8PnyvzO pic.twitter.com/c6l0a7kM0x — BMW USA (@BMWUSA) September 21, 2022

Speaking about the upcoming BMW XM, the SUV will come promising high performance from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre S68 V8 engine, which is capable of churning out 644 hp of peak power and 884 Nm of massive torque output. The internal combustion motor will be paired with a plug-in hybrid mechanism to reduce the tailpipe emission and enhance its range. For transmission duty, the BMW XM gets a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The showroom-bound BMW XM could be christened as XM 50e, considering the fact that the SUV would be able to deliver an all-electric range of around 50 km on a single charge. The concept car was claimed to be capable of churning out 750 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. This same powertrain with similar specifications is expected to come with Black Label badging sometime next year. However, that is unlikely to be a Competition model.

The BMW XM will come as a unique vehicle considering the fact that it will come with an active anti-roll bar, rear-wheel steering, and BMW’s iDrive8 infotainment system.

