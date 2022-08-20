HT Auto
BMW M GmbH enters concept testing for all-electric high-performance models

With the advent of the electrification stage, BMW M GmbH has already launched fully electric vehicles such as the BMW i4 M50 performance car, BMW iX M60 and BMW i7 M70.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2022, 17:00 PM
The all-electric BMW M xDrive features a four-wheel drive system with four electric motors. (BMW)
The all-electric BMW M xDrive features a four-wheel drive system with four electric motors.

BMW M GmbH has started the first test drive of its concept vehicle, the all-electric BMW M xDrive which features a four-wheel drive system with four electric motors. With this move, BMW M has put to test the various aspects of the vehicle such as chassis control systems, hardware and software solutions that will go into the making of its fully electric high-performance cars in the future.

BMW M informed that the test drive will focus on a four-wheel drive system constituting four electric motors along with an integrated driving dynamics control system that will provide future electric vehicles with unparallel performance. The brand shared that within milliseconds, the power and torque generated by the electric motors can be dosed with minute precision that the load demand signalled via the accelerator pedal can reach a level of dynamics that cannot be attained using conventional drive systems.

(Also read | BMW electric cars will soon get EV batteries similar to Tesla: Reports )

BMW M GmbH is celebrating 50 years of its establishment. With the advent of the electrification stage, the brand has already launched fully electric vehicles such as the BMW i4 M50 performance car, BMW iX M60 and BMW i7 M70 which is the first BMW M automobile based on an all-electric luxury sedan.

(Also read | BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 1.52 crore )

Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH Franciscus van Meel said that by the end of this year, production of the BMW XM which is the automaker's first high-performance car featuring a V8 M hybrid drive will start. “we are also looking forward to our entry into the LMDh category of the North American IMSA endurance racing series, in which we will also be competing with an eight-cylinder hybrid turbo engine in Daytona and at other events in 2023, as well as in the WEC racing series at Le Mans a year later," added Meel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2022, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: BMW M GmbH BMW M BMW i4 M50 BMW iX M60 BMW i7 M70 BMW EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility
