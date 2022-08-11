HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India At 1.52 Crore

BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 1.52 crore

The BMW M4 special edition model gets special 50 Jahre M badging on M Sport seats, central console and entry sills.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2022, 13:37 PM
The special edition BMW M4 Competition Coupe is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.
The special edition BMW M4 Competition Coupe is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.
The special edition BMW M4 Competition Coupe is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.
The special edition BMW M4 Competition Coupe is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.

BMW India on Thursday announced the launch of the M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition at a price of 1,52,90,000 (ex-showroom). The special edition BMW M4 comes celebrating the 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH, the automaker's special high-performance division. The car is an exclusive limited edition around the world, and BMW India has announced that it will bring only 10 units of this model to the Indian market.

(Also Read: Mercedes-AMG One enters production, assembly done by hand)

BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition comes to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The German luxury car brand claims that the BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition offers an unpromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations of superior engineering, unparalleled driving dynamics, adrenaline-fueled body styling, and head-turning road presence.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition comes with the automaker's contemporary signature kidney grille with the iconic M emblem. It appears distinctive from the conventional BMW emblem. The M emblem is visible at the front and rear, as well as at the wheel hub caps. The powerfully sculpted wheel arches with eye-catching M gills and the prominently extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons add appeal to the car. It gets adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology and M-specific exterior mirrors with aerodynamically optimized contouring. The car also sports aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The cabin of the car comes with clearly structured surfaces and an ergonomically styled cockpit design. It gets a metal plaque on the centre console, seat headrest, M Seat belts, multifunctional M steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support, and electrical seat adjustment with memory function. It also features three-zone climate control.

The power source for the car is a 3.0-litre straight-six engine mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The petrol engine churns out 510 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. The car is capable of accelerating from 0 -100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2022, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW M4 luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car
Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board
Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board
India to begin supplying petrol with 20% ethanol blending from April next year
India to begin supplying petrol with 20% ethanol blending from April next year
BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at ₹1.52 crore
BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 1.52 crore

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city