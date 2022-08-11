BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at ₹1.52 crore

BMW India on Thursday announced the launch of the M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition at a price of 1,52,90,000 (ex-showroom). The special edition BMW M4 comes celebrating the 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH, the automaker's special high-performance division. The car is an exclusive limited edition around the world, and BMW India has announced that it will bring only 10 units of this model to the Indian market.

BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition comes to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The German luxury car brand claims that the BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition offers an unpromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations of superior engineering, unparalleled driving dynamics, adrenaline-fueled body styling, and head-turning road presence.

The BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition comes with the automaker's contemporary signature kidney grille with the iconic M emblem. It appears distinctive from the conventional BMW emblem. The M emblem is visible at the front and rear, as well as at the wheel hub caps. The powerfully sculpted wheel arches with eye-catching M gills and the prominently extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons add appeal to the car. It gets adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology and M-specific exterior mirrors with aerodynamically optimized contouring. The car also sports aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.

The cabin of the car comes with clearly structured surfaces and an ergonomically styled cockpit design. It gets a metal plaque on the centre console, seat headrest, M Seat belts, multifunctional M steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support, and electrical seat adjustment with memory function. It also features three-zone climate control.

The power source for the car is a 3.0-litre straight-six engine mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The petrol engine churns out 510 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. The car is capable of accelerating from 0 -100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

