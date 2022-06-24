HT Auto
BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 68.90 lakh

BMW had earlier announced that it will launch 10 exclusive cars for India to celebrate 50 years of BMW M brand. The BMW M340i xDrive is the first of the 10 to be launched in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 03:12 PM
BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at ₹68.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW India has launched the first of the 10 special M Edition cars to commemorate 50 years of its M performance brand. BMW has launched the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition in India at a price of 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 3-litre TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder petrol engine that can churn out maximum power of 387 hp and peak torque of 500 Nm. The M340i xDrive special edition can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

The technical specifications are not too different from the standard versions of the M340i xDrive models. However, the major differences lie in how the car looks and offers in terms of the 50 Jahre M Edition badging it carries. BMW has tweaked the exterior to add Black High Gloss Mirror Caps and Black High Gloss Kidney Grille to make it stand out among its standard siblings. The sedan stands on a set of 19-inch M791 Jet Black Alloy wheels. BMW is offering the special edition M340i xDrive models in two exterior colour themes. These include Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue.

The interior of the sedan has also been updated with Piano Black theme. It also gets ‘50 years of M’ badging on the steering wheel and upholstery besides a ‘50 Years of M Door Projector’.

BMW is also offering two exclusive 50 Jahre M Edition packages on the special edition model. These include the Motorsport Pack and the Carbon Pack. The Motorsport Pack offers a 360 makeover to the exterior as well as interior with accessories like M Performance Steering Wheel, Selector Gear knob in Alcantara, Rear Spoiler in Matt Black among others. The Carbon Pack will get interior trims in Carbon Fibre, M Performance Steering Wheel, Selector Gear knob in Carbon Fibre, Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fibre among others.

Earlier, BMW had announced that it will launch 10 models in India to celebrate the iconic M brand of the German carmaker. BMW M is part of the BMW Group and manufactures high-performance BMW cars which are sold in global markets under the M performance brand.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 03:12 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India BMW M340i
