2025 Skoda Octavia Fourth Generation Enters Production Globally. Check Details

2025 Skoda Octavia fourth generation enters production globally. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2024, 12:28 PM
Skoda has started production of the fourth-generation Octavia in Mladá Boleslav, showcasing the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation. The n
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
The fourth gen Skoda Octavia features a redesigned front with a butterfly grille and updated bumper, along with Matrix LED headlights and a new LED DRL signature.

Skoda has initiated series production of the highly anticipated fourth generation of its flagship model, the Octavia, at its main plant in the Czech Republic. This upgraded version of the Octavia introduces a range of enhancements, including a redesigned grille, new LED matrix beam headlights, and the integration of ChatGPT into the voice assistant system, among other improvements.

Production of the Octavia has commenced in Mladá Boleslav, offering four petrol and two diesel engine options, delivering up to 195 kW (265 hp), alongside mild-hybrid variants. Škoda Auto plans to transition Octavia production to the Kvasiny plant in the second half of the year. This shift will boost Octavia production capacity in Kvasiny while enabling the Mladá Boleslav plant to prioritise the production of the Enyaq, Enyaq Coupé, and Elroq models.

Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics stated that Skoda has produced over 7.5 million units of the Octavia since the first modern generation debuted in 1996.

What’s new with the updated Skoda Octavia

The 2025 Skoda Octavia facelift introduces a revamped front design with a redesigned butterfly grille and reworked bumper. The headlamps have been refined and now feature Matrix LED technology, complemented by a new two-element LED DRL signature. The new Matrix lights offer adaptive glare-free high beam and are standard on the RS version, with optional availability on lower trims. The model also debuts new alloy wheels, ranging from 16-inch to 19-inch, depending on the variant. The profile retains its classic look, while the rear showcases revised LED taillights and a redesigned bumper for a sharper appearance.

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Octavia facelift revealed with revised styling & more features

A significant update to the Octavia facelift is the integration of ChatGPT with the infotainment system. This advanced feature allows for more than just basic voice commands, enabling drivers to interact with their vehicle in a more intuitive and natural manner, thereby enhancing the overall driving experience. Safety features are comprehensive, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX anchorages, and a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

In addition to its connectivity advancements, the new Octavia offers an array of engine options, including four petrol and two diesel engines, capable of delivering up to 265bhp. The vehicle also introduces mild-hybrid versions, further enhancing its efficiency and performance.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2024, 12:28 PM IST
