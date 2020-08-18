Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia (HT Auto photo)

₹ 35.99 Lakhs* Onwards

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 14.72 kmpl
Engine 1,968 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
RS245 (Petrol) BS IV, 1968 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 35.99 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue