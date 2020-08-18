Additional Features

Chrome Trim On Controls For Infotainment System And Air Conditioning Chrome Trim On Steering wheel, Interior Door Handles, Gear shift Selector Chrome Ring On Instrument Cluster Dials Leather Wrapped Gear Shift Selector Leather Wrapped Hand Brake Lever Textile Floor Mats MaxiDOT, TFT Display, Black And White, With Average And Current Fuel Consumption, Digital And Average Speed,Distance Travelled, Distance To Empty, Date Time, Oil Temperature Electronic setup for MFD, Convenience, Lights And Vision, Time, Winter Tyres, Language, Units, Assistant, Alternate Speed Display, Tourist Light, Service Interval Two Foldable Roof Handles, At Front And rear Coat Hook On Rear Roof Handles And B Pillars Ticket Holder On A Pillar