Skoda Octavia 2024 to make global debut in February. Will it launch in India?

Skoda Auto will debut the new Octavia 2024 facelift next month. The Czech auto giant has shared a teaser of the premium sedan's new avatar ahead of global unveiling in February. The new Octavia will be introduced within months of Skoda launching the new Superb sedan. The Octavia 2024 will be the fifth major facelift the sedan will undergo. The fourth generation Octavia was launched five years back. The sedan was recently discontinued from the Indian markets earlier this year due to the new phase 2 of BS6 emission norms.

Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift will come with several changes. According to the teaser shared by the carmaker, the front face of the sedan will be updated with new LED headlight units. It appears that the reworked headlight unit will come with a V-shape design. Among other updates, the new Octavia is also expected to get a new grille and bumper at the front, redesigned alloy wheels on the sides and reworked LED taillight units as well.

The interior of the Octavia 2024 facelift is also set for revamp. Expected changes include a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a new 10-inch digital driver display, wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others which are likely to be mostly cosmetic in nature. According to reports, Skoda is also likely to introduce level 2 ADAS in the new Octavia.

Under the hood, Skoda is expected to arm the new Octavia with new hybrid powertrain option. The sedan in its existing version is offered with three engine options which include a 2.0-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain. In India, Skoda offered the petrol engine which could churn out 188 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. In its new avatar, Skoda may add a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit with hybrid powertrain as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with mild-hybrid version.

Skoda has not officially revealed whether the new Octavia will make a comeback to the Indian markets yet. Currently, the carmaker offers Slavia in the sedan segment which replaced the Rapid two years ago. Earlier this year, Skoda discontinued Octavia, along with Superb, from the Indian markets. However, at least one of them is expected to return to India soon.

