Next-gen Skoda Octavia to be unveiled on February 14. Official sketches revealed

Skoda Auto has presented the first official sketch for the next Octavia, which will be shown on February 14, 2024. The design sketches show that the new car will feature modified daytime running lights that extend downward on the bumper. The 2024 Octavia will also feature next-generation matrix LED headlights and blue interior decorations.

The rear receives new taillights with interrupted lines. Skoda has designed a much more aggressive front bumper for the Octavia RS, and the wheels appear to have an "RS" emblem engraved into them. Next week's debut will also include the Sportline trim, which sits directly beneath the RS and serves as the Octavia's counterpart of the Golf R-Line.

The facelifted Skoda Octavia will be available in liftback sedan and wagon body styles in global markets, with numerous trim levels, including a Sportline grade for buyers who desire a touch of the vRS's design without the price tag.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2024 1984 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Skoda Superb 2024 1984 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 28 - 35 Lakhs View Details Skoda Slavia 1498 cc Petrol Both ₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 180 Kmph 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs View Details Skoda Kushaq 1498.0 cc Petrol Both ₹ 10.50 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kodiaq 1984.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : New Skoda Octavia facelift teased revealing sharp styling, gets updated engines)

According to Oliver Stefani, Head - Design, Skoda Auto, Octavia's latest update has redesigned bumpers and the characteristic grille. At the same time, Skoda has tightened the lines of the headlamps, giving the Octavia a stunning and sporty look.

Engine options

VW just increased the power output of Golf GTI's 2.0-litre engine from 242 bhp to 262 bhp and because the outgoing Octavia vRS shared the same powertrain layout as the GTI, it should benefit from the same boost. Both that engine and the 197 bhp 2.0-litre TDI option are expected to only be available with dual-clutch automatic gearboxes.

Other variants of the Octavia will have manual transmission, although they will be significantly less powerful. Petrol engines ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 litres and capable of producing a modest 148 bhp are expected to return, maybe with mild-hybrid power. There will also be a low-tune 2.0-litre diesel accessible.

History

While the Octavia nameplate was first used in 1959, the modern interpretation of the Octavia started in 1996. Skoda Auto claims to have delivered over seven million vehicles internationally to date. In India, the nameplate crossed one lakh sales last year since its debut in 1998.

Skoda Auto entered the Indian market in 2001 with the Octavia A4, followed by the vRS model in 2004 with a turbocharged petrol engine, a first in the market. Later, in 2005, the manufacturer launched the facelift version of the vehicle under the Laura moniker, while continuing to sell the previous model until 2010.

The Octavia moniker returned to the Indian market in 2013 with the A7 model series, followed by the vRS 230 in 2017 and the vRS 245 in 2020. Skoda Auto India launched the A8 model series of the Octavia in 2021, and it was later discontinued in 2023.

First Published Date: